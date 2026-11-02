Metro

JUST IN: Terrorists ambush Police convoy en route to Zamfara

Israel Arogbonlo
The Northern Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Terrorists have reportedly ambushed a vehicle conveying police officers from Sokoto to Zamfara for a special assignment, killing some of the operatives.

The attack reportedly occurred while the officers were travelling to Zamfara, although details surrounding the circumstances of the ambush remain unclear.

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The exact number of casualties and whether any officers survived the attack had yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…

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