JUST IN: Terrorists ambush Police convoy en route to Zamfara

Terrorists have reportedly ambushed a vehicle conveying police officers from Sokoto to Zamfara for a special assignment, killing some of the operatives.
The attack reportedly occurred while the officers were travelling to Zamfara, although details surrounding the circumstances of the ambush remain unclear.
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The exact number of casualties and whether any officers survived the attack had yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.
Details later…
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