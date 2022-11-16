(JUST IN): Teenager wins 3-bedroom house in Glo promo

In a first-of-its-kind move, telecommunications powerhouse, Globacom, on Wednesday redeemed its promise to loyal subscribers in Ibadan, Oyo State, with a 19-year-old undergraduate presented with a three-bedroom house in its Festival of Joy Promo.

The first of the presentations was held in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, where the 19-year-old, Ibrahim Akindele gushed with excitement and unbridled joy.

The 200-level student of Science Laboratory Technology of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, said: “I was in disbelief, I thought it was just someone playing pranks,” adding that the decision on how to use the apartment would be left for his parents to make.

His 54-year-old mother, Mrs Funmilayo Akindele, was also full of joy as she said: “The house will be a place of refuge for Ibrahim and his older brother while we will be coming to spend weekends with them.”

The Globacom Head of Operations in the West Territory, Mr Akeem Yusuf, noted that the promo is another opportunity for the company to reward its subscribers with amazing prizes in line with its commitment to the continued empowerment of its customers.

“Our commitment to the total well-being of our subscribers and the realization that shelter is one of the key needs of man have fuelled our desire to help some of them have houses of their own through this promo. This kind of prize is unprecedented as no brand has ever offered or presented such to their customers before,” he stated.

Ibadan will be hosting another prize presentation on Thursday, November 17, where lucky winners will go home with prizes including a brand new KIA car, power generators, sewing machines, and rechargeable fans, among other prizes.

Glo Festival of Joy will make 20 lucky subscribers landlords/landladies, just as 24 of them will win brand new cars across major cities of the nation as well as other prizes, including power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans, among other prizes.

Subscribers who wish to participate in the promo have been enjoined to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20,000 data subscription during the promo period for the house. The more the recharges, the higher the chance of winning.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE