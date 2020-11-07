JUST IN: Tanker explosion at Kara bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A fuel-laden tanker has exploded at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Many motorists travelling out of Lagos were held in traffic even as some vehicles had been trapped in the inferno.
More details later…
