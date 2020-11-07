JUST IN: Tanker explosion at Kara bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos 
Kara Tanker explosion

A fuel-laden tanker has exploded at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Many motorists travelling out of Lagos were held in traffic even as some vehicles had been trapped in the inferno.

More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Fresh crisis brews in APC as members call for dissolution of Buni-led committee

Top News

Insecurity: Northern governor restricts emirs’ movement

Latest News

Zambia anti-drug agency seizes 48.61 tons of cannabis

Latest News

32 sentenced over coal mine blast in north China

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More