(JUST IN): Suspected hoodlums vandalise, burn down Gombe PDP secretariat

The Gombe State Secretariat of the main opposition political party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along Bauchi road has been vandalised and burnt down.

Information has it that the edifice was vandalized by yet to be identified hoodlums who later set it on fire destroying facilities in all the offices in the early hours of Tuesday.

When contacted for reactions, the PPRO of Gombe State Police Command, SP Mary Polum simply told our Correspondent that, “I am very busy now, please, call me back later”.

A source close to the PDP in the state confirmed the incident but requested that his name should not be mentioned in print but assured that, “we are at a loss for the reasons behind this. We are counting the loses and will address the press later in the day”.

The source added that, the incident took place at about 2 am when the hoodlums attacked the structure, overpowering the security personnel on duty and forcefully gaining entrance.

Details later …

