Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently meeting with principal officers of the House of Representatives in his office at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The principal officers are led by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abass in the closed door meeting.

It is the first meeting between the vice president and the new leadership of the lower chamber of the legislature since they emerged.

