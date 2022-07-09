(JUST IN): Seven more abducted passengers of Abuja train attack released—Mamu 

Kaduna-based publisher and former lead negotiator between the Federal Government and terrorists, Tukur Mamu, has said seven more abducted passengers of the train attack were released on Saturday

He made this known in an interview on Saturday, while giving an update about his recent position to withdrawal as a lead negotiator.

According to him, the family of the train victims prevailed on him to rescind his decision since the terrorists believe in him, saying, abandoning them at this hour is not in the best interests of both parties.

But he again said he might not be involved in further negotiations with the terrorists, instead he advised the families of the remaining abducted passengers to engage the government, saying the government has the capacity to secure their release.

Nevertheless, he posited that based on the pleas he decided to negotiations with the terrorists and to plead with them not to kill the victims under their captivity.

“Now I can reveal that it pays off as those released today (Saturday) included Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, Muhammad Daiyabu Paki, Aliyu Usman and the only foreign national of Pakistani origin, Dr. Muhammad Abuzar Afzal.

He added that “the success of Saturday’s release has vindicated Sheikh Ahmad Gumi about what the power of mediation can achieve.

“I want to assure the nation that everything that was achieved today was singlehandedly initiated and arranged by me with the full support and prayers of my principal, Sheikh Gumi.

“That is why I keep emphasising that government has the power to end the agony of this innocent victims in one day. This is just one individual that sacrificed his life and even integrity. There is no military solution to the current security debacle in Nigeria.

“In whatever I do I don’t need or require any reward from anybody but from Allah but I hope the nation we sacrificed our lives for will recognize us”.

According to him,” the seven rescued victims have been handed over to the military and are now on their way to Kaduna.

“The location they (abductors) gave is remote, sensitive and risky. There was a military checkpoint before penetrating the forest. My team was stopped by the soldiers but when they told the military our mission, they contacted the GOC and he immediately gave approval for them to proceed.

” And after the victims were released, travelling through over 40 kilometres in the forest, they were given a military escort back to Kaduna at the checkpoint.”





When asked whether money was involved in securing the release of the victims, Mamu said “the seven rescued victims are in the best position to confirm that. Money cannot achieve what I have done today. I will never involve myself on any issue that has to do with money. I am also under serious watch. I am sure if they have evidence against me I cannot be talking freely the manner I used to do.”