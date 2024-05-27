The Senate and the House of Representatives will on Wednesday, 29th May 2024 hold a joint sitting to mark 25 years of unbroken democracy/legislature in Nigeria.

The joint sitting to commemorate Nigeria’s democracy will be the first of its kind by the National Assembly since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

The two chambers only sit jointly during budget presentation by the President. However, Wednesday’s sitting will be historic in the country’s democracy.

A statement issued on Monday night by the National Assembly management said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to deliver an address at the joint sitting.

The President is also expected to commission the new National Assembly Library as part of the events slated for the 25-year celebration.

Vice President Kashim Shettima will also attend the joint session.

Also expected at the Joint sitting of the National Assembly are the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Kwara State, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; the chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, who is the Governor of Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodinma; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike; the Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Magaji Tambuwal, the Senior Special Assistants to the President for both the Senate and the House, among others.

There will be commemorative lectures on 25 Years of the National Assembly: Lessons & Opportunities at the joint sitting.

While Gbajabiamila, who served as the Speaker of the 9th House (2019-2023) will deliver a paper on ‘Reflections on the House’, Senator David Mark, GCON, the President of the 6th & 7th Senate (2007-2015), will speak on ‘Reflections on the Senate.’

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, will also deliver a paper on’ Reflections on the Journey to Democracy.’