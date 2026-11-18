…urges President to forward National Policing Bill for passage

The Senate on Wednesday asked the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the Constitution Amendment Bill on the Establishment State Police Service to President Bola Tinubu for his assent.

The development came barely 24 hours after the Legislature disclosed that the bill had secured “100 per cent” approval by the 36 State Houses of Assembly.

Wednesday’s resolution followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, confirming that all 36 State Houses of Assembly approved the bill, which surpassed the two-thirds (24) majority approval required under Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Senate said having met all legal thresholds, the bill would be sent to Tinubu for his assent.

The Red Chamber also urged the President to forward for passage, the national policing bill that would set out the operational guidelines for state police and the existing federal police structure.

The Senate resolved to “Mandate the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for the establishment of State Police Services (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his assent, in line with the Acts Authentication Act, 2004.

“Thank Mr President for taking ownership of and boldly supporting the bill throughout the process, and urge him to forward the National Policing Bill, which will enable the operationalisation of subnational policing, to the National Assembly for legislative scrutiny and expeditious passage.”

Senators generally lauded the successful passage of the bill, particularly acknowledging the fact that all the 36 states approved it, an indication that the sub-nationals all appreciated its relevance at a time of rising security challenges.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, while seconding the motion to transmit the bill to Tinubu, stated, “I therefore support this motion and urge my colleagues to do the same because, in the present circumstances in which we find ourselves, insecurity has become one of the major concerns of Nigerians.”

Section 9(2) of the constitution specifies the general procedure for amendment, requiring a bill to pass with at least two-thirds majority of members in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

This implies that a report on any amendment bill must secure the votes of 240 members (out of 360) of the House of Representatives and at least 72 (out of 109) senators to pass.

After the National Assembly has fulfilled its part, the report is forwarded to the state Houses of Assembly for approval by at least two-thirds of all states (24 out of 36).

The state police amendment bill fulfilled all the requirements. The next step is presidential assent or withholding of assent.