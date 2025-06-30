Top News

JUST IN: Security operatives order PDP BoT members out of meeting hall

Osaretin Osadebamwen
PDP NWC reject Anyawu’s reinstatement, JUST IN: Security operatives order PDP BoT members out of meeting hallPDP logo

The 100th NEC meeting of the PDP, scheduled to hold today, 30th June 2025, will no longer take place, as the Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting slated for two hours earlier has been botched.

Former Secretary of the Party, Ibrahim Tsauri, disclosed this to the media at the party’s secretariat.

He said the policemen at the venue claimed they had received an “order from above” to seal off the location of the NEC meeting, which was to be preceded by the BOT meeting at Wadata House, now heavily guarded by security operatives.

Tsauri said: “The policeman told me, ‘There is an order from above to stop the meeting.’ This meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. I came here for the meeting, so for me, I can only brief you on the politics.

“Since they have stopped the BOT, I do not know if they can hold the NEC,” Tsauri added.

