(JUST IN): Security men take over Ojota over planned protest for slain BRT passenger

There was confusion on Tuesday morning as armed security operatives stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, the proposed venue for a protest to demand justice for the slain 22 yrs old BRT passenger, Ayanwola Bamise.
Some youths had before Tuesday sent out fliers, inviting others to join them to protest against the killing of the girl in a government vehicle .
The Department of State Security had since arrested the runaway driver, while the police also recovered the dead body of the missing girl.
When the Nigerian Tribune visited Ojota on Tuesday morning,there were heavy presence of policemen from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and other stations around Ojota around the park with heavy trucks and patrol vans .
There were also some soldiers and operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp around the park .
Efforts to get the reaction of the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu on why security men were deployed to the area failed as at the time of filing this report as calls to his mobile number were not answered.
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more