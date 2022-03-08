(JUST IN): Security men take over Ojota over planned protest for slain BRT passenger

There was confusion on Tuesday morning as armed security operatives stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, the proposed venue for a protest to demand justice for the slain 22 yrs old BRT passenger, Ayanwola Bamise.

Some youths had before Tuesday sent out fliers, inviting others to join them to protest against the killing of the girl in a government vehicle .

The Department of State Security had since arrested the runaway driver, while the police also recovered the dead body of the missing girl.

When the Nigerian Tribune visited Ojota on Tuesday morning,there were heavy presence of policemen from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and other stations around Ojota around the park with heavy trucks and patrol vans .

There were also some soldiers and operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp around the park .

Efforts to get the reaction of the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu on why security men were deployed to the area failed as at the time of filing this report as calls to his mobile number were not answered.