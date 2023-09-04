Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, fulfilled his promise as he took the inaugural commercial ride of the Blue Line Rail Mass Transit from Marina to Mile 2 and back, amidst excitement.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kadir Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, among others, boarded the train around 9.07 am from the first coach and walked to the seventh coach, taking upon himself to be the ride manager, as he explained the requirements to board the train to the people.

Other dignitaries that accompanied Governor Sanwo-Olu are former Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly Adeyemi Ikuforiji; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, wife of the governor, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, government officials, among others.

The ride from the Marina station to Mile 2 took between 17 to 20 minutes with 90secs spent at each station, before reaching the final destination.

Meanwhile, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that the Red Line will become operational by December 2023, saying that its construction had reached beyond 90 per cent.

The governor made this known while addressing newsmen at Marina Blue Line train station shortly after disembarking from journey to Mile 2, saying final touches were now being put to bridges across the Red Line.

