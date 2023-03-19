Sandra Nwaokolo

Gunmen dressed in police uniforms have shot and killed Chisom Lennard, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Coordinator in the Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Lennard was reportedly abducted by the gunmen while voting for the governorship and state House of Assembly elections was ongoing at Ibagwa polling unit 2 ward 10 in Ahoada West LGA.

He was allegedly taken away in a commando fashion after he tried to stop the gunmen from snatching election materials.

Confirming the incident, the State APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, stated, “He was abducted from his polling unit during the voting process and taken away.

Nobody knew where they took him to. It was later in the evening of Saturday that his body was discovered.” Nwauju also revealed that the late Lennard was an APC LGA caretaker chairman and a PhD student at Rivers State University.

Late Lennard’s body was found along the Ibueahi-Ubeta road in Ahoada-West LGA of the state. The late APC chieftain was an estate surveyor and a former board member of the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority during the tenure of Rotimi Amaechi.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she would find out from the Ahoada Area command and get back to the correspondent. As of the time of filing this report, Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, had yet to do so.

