(JUST IN): Reps set to grill NNPC GMD, others over fuel scarcity

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
All is set for a high-powered meeting between members of the House of Representatives and Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Limited, Mele Kyari over the importation of adulterated petroleum motor spirit (PMS) into the country.

Also expected as the investigative hearing slated for 10 am are Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Midstream petroleum regulatory agency, among others.

The lawmakers are also expected to investigate the Company’s efforts to ensure adequate supply of PMS with a view to tackling the menace of long queues at various filling stations across the country.

Details later …

