The Lagos State Police Command apprehended the popular musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Tuesday.

Portable was arrested for failing to settle a debt he incurred when purchasing a G-Wagon from a car dealer in the state.

According to the report, Portable only paid N13 million out of the N27 million for the vehicle and has since refused to pay the remaining N14 million.

He often claimed that the vehicle was in poor condition whenever the car dealer requested payment of the balance.

After repeated failed attempts to collect the outstanding amount, the car dealer reported the matter to the police.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers were assigned to investigate the case and ultimately arrested Portable.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed Portable’s arrest, stating, “Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought a G-Wagon for N27 million, paid N13 million, and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today.”