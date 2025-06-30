Top News

JUST IN: PDP's NEC meeting underway

Osaretin Osadebamwen
The expanded caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently underway amidst tight security provided by personnel from various security agencies, including the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The police, who had earlier barred members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) from accessing the NEC Hall of the party to hold their meeting, have now permitted access to the same venue for the expanded caucus meeting.

Tribune gathered that, following the police restriction, the BoT members relocated their meeting to an alternative venue at the Yar’Adua Centre, where the session was still ongoing as of press time.

Details later…

