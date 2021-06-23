JUST IN: PDP suspends Senator Nwaoboshi for anti-party activities

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi representing Delta North at the Senate has been suspended for one month by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over anti-party activities.

The PDP State Publicity Secretary, Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi M. Osuoza, made this known Wednesday afternoon in a statement he signed and made available to journalists.

He said the decision was reached at the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) after an emergency meeting.

“The State Working Committee (SWC) of the Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rising from an emergency meeting, has suspended the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly SENATOR PETER ONYELUKA NWAOBOSHI, for a period of ONE MONTH.

“This action has become necessary against the backdrop of the recent romance with an opposition Party, verbal recklessness, and unprovoked utterances of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, particularly against the person of His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State, which the PDP State Working Committee views strongly as totally unacceptable, disturbing and unbecoming of a politician and party member of his stature.

“The PDP State Working Committee is in no doubt that the rash, unguarded, confused and heavily noxious, and vitriolic attacks by Senator Nwaoboshi, a serving Senator and a very recent Chairman of our great Party, are potentially inimical to the peace and harmony of the Party and tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal Party members.

“The suspension, therefore, though obligatory, has sadly become imperative and inevitable, especially given the dramatic spontaneity and overzealousness of his verbal attacks, which are totally out of character and may have suspiciously been induced by circumstances which defy immediate rational analysis and comprehension.

“The matter has been referred to the State Disciplinary Committee, in order to afford Senator Nwaoboshi a fair hearing and the opportunity to appear before it and defend himself over his recent utterances and actions against the Party and its leadership, in the state.

“We urge all Party faithful to remain calm in the face of these provocations and maintain the peace, maturity, and Party harmony which have been and will continue to remain the hallmarks of our great Party,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Senator Nwaoboshi has yet to react to the suspension as of the time of filing the report.

