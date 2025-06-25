JUST IN: PDP reinstates Wike’s ally, Anyanwu, as National Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated Samuel Anyanwu, an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as its National Secretary.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, during a press briefing.

Damagum, who was joined by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and other party stakeholders, said the decision to readmit Anyanwu into the National Working Committee (NWC) “was a difficult decision, but it was accepted by many members of the party led by the organs of the party.”

He also disclosed that the party’s earlier scheduled National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting had been cancelled.

“We will have an expanded Caucus. At the next Caucus, we will take a decision leading to a proper NEC,” Damagum stated.

He added, “Anyanwu is resuming as the National Secretary, that is why I said it was a critical decision. Like INEC said, they don’t have our notice, so what we will have on June 30th is an extended Caucus.”

This is coming a day after Damagum led a delegation of PDP leaders to a closed-door meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and National Commissioners of the Commission.

In attendance were Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara). Others included former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senate Minority Leader Abba Morro, and former vice-presidential candidate Senator Ben Obi.

Damagum, in his remarks before the meeting went into a closed-door session, said the engagement was at the instance of the opposition party to seek clarification on why INEC maintained that the party could not proceed with its 100th NEC meeting scheduled for June 30.

