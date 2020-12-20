JUST IN: PDP cancels Jigawa State congress as members leave venue in anger

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cancelled the conduct of Jigawa State congress earlier scheduled to hold this Sunday until further notice.

Reports from the state indicated that the cancellation order of the congress was received by party member in early hours and did not reach most of the members untill this afternoon while arriving the Dutse township stadium, the venue of the congress.

Findings by Tribune Online also revealed that cancelling the congress is in connection with PDP crises which some aggrieved members run to court and get injections for the party congresses in the state.

Meanwhile, the newly elected chairmen of PDP in the 27 local government areas of Jigawa State have have been sworn in to office by the Board of Trustee (BoT) member and member of the National Executive Committee of party, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Speaking while inaugurating the PDP local government chairmen, the PDP NEC member as well as the member of PDP’s BoT expressed confidence that the party would take power at all levels in the country in 2023.

According to the ex-governor, “Nigerians will vote for the PDP in the 2023 general election because of the worsening state of insecurity, poverty and hunger citizens have been suffering from in the last five years.”

“What you see here shows that PDP is going to win the election, it is going solve the problem of Nigeria.

“So we should look at the deep problem we are in, we must make sure we put in the party that can restore Nigeria and restore our land, our trust, our stability, our economy, restore our safety.”

“There is no way you can run the country, human development if there is no peace,” he emphasized.

Lamido alleged that “the government of president Buhari has failed on its all campaign promises of security, comfort, peace and reduction of fuel price,” adding that instead the government and the party is in crises.

The PDP had conducted Local Government congresses across the 27 local government areas in the state in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Two representatives from the party National headquarters, Abuja, Barrister Isa Ahmed and Barrister Ogoama Lukpata monitored the process.

Abdullahi Yunusa emerged Chairman unopposed for Birninkudu Local Government Area and Jummai Audu emerged women leader unopposed.

