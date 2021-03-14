JUST IN: Panic as plane skids off runway at Lagos Airport

Latest NewsTop News
By SHOLA ADEKOLA-Lagos

Facts just emerged on how an aircraft belonging to the Kaduna-based Dornier AIEP Airline skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Sunday evening.

Though information received about the incident was scanty as of the time of this report, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) investigators have already commenced investigation into the incident.

Confirming the incident to the Tribune Online, the spokesperson for AIB said accident investigators from the Bureau had visited the scene of the accident.

Details later…

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Surveyors charged to defend standards

Latest News

Burna Boy stands tall at Grammys, wins ‘Best Global Album’ award

Latest News

Catholic Laity Council Of Nigeria flags off 2021 Laity Week in Awka

Latest News

Digital job creation training holds in four states

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More