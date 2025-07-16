JUST IN: Oyo govt fixes 2025 JSS1 placement exam for July 17

The Oyo State government has fixed the 2025 screening and placement examination into junior secondary school One (JSS1) for Thursday, July 17, 2025.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olusegun Olayiwola, while addressing journalists in Ibadan.

According to him, the placement examination will commence at 7 a.m. across all designated centres in the state.

He advised pupils from public and approved private primary schools participating in the exercise to arrive early and come along with their writing materials.

Olayiwola also directed principals and heads of the various screening centres to ensure adequate preparation and strict monitoring to ensure a smooth process.

“Officials of the ministry and members of the Examination Ethics Committee will move around the centres to supervise and ensure that the integrity of the process is upheld,” he said.

The commissioner warned candidates against engaging in any form of examination malpractice and urged parents and guardians not to loiter around screening centres, stressing that only candidates and authorised personnel would be allowed entry.

