(JUST IN) Oyo APC inaugurates party’s local government chairmen

By Nurudeen Alimi
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, on Monday inaugurated chairmen of the party in all the local government areas of the state.

The inauguration ceremony held at the state secretariat of the party located on Molete-Oke-Ado road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

While addressing the new chairmen, the state chairman of the party, Honourable Isaac Omodewu, said: “While I congratulate all of you on your inauguration, I seek your understanding, cooperation and support in order to pilot the affairs of Oyo APC to electoral victories in 2023.

“I am assuring our party leaders, aspirants and their supporters that the era of impunity and imposition of candidates is over.

“Our administration shall create a level-playing field for members jostling for one position or the other in 2023 elections. We’re returning the party to the members; they will determine the faiths of all aspirants. No leader or group will be allowed to impose candidates on the party.”

