(JUST IN) Oyo APC inaugurates party’s local government chairmen

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, on Monday inaugurated chairmen of the party in all the local government areas of the state.

The inauguration ceremony held at the state secretariat of the party located on Molete-Oke-Ado road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

While addressing the new chairmen, the state chairman of the party, Honourable Isaac Omodewu, said: “While I congratulate all of you on your inauguration, I seek your understanding, cooperation and support in order to pilot the affairs of Oyo APC to electoral victories in 2023.

“I am assuring our party leaders, aspirants and their supporters that the era of impunity and imposition of candidates is over.

“Our administration shall create a level-playing field for members jostling for one position or the other in 2023 elections. We’re returning the party to the members; they will determine the faiths of all aspirants. No leader or group will be allowed to impose candidates on the party.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Oyo APC inaugurates party’s Local Government chairmen Oyo APC inaugurates party’s Local Government chairmen Oyo APC inaugurates party’s Local Government chairmen Oyo APC inaugurates party’s Local Government chairmen

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…