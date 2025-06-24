Metro

JUST IN: Over 10 feared dead in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

Sandra Nwaokolo
Over 10 feared dead in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

Over ten people are feared dead following a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Tuesday around the Soka area of the expressway.

According to eyewitness reports, the accident involved at least three Nissan Micra taxi cabs and three articulated trucks.

All the vehicles were said to be heading from the Iwo Road axis before the collision occurred.

While emergency responders were yet to confirm an official death toll as of press time, local sources said the impact of the crash left many dead and several others injured.

Further details later…

