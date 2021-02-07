JUST IN: One killed, 3 severely injured as Umahi visits Jigawa

ONE person confirm killed and three were in reported to be in critical condition as a result of injuries they sustained in a bloody clash at Babura, the governor Badaru’s home town during the Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Nweze Umahi’s visit to Jigawa State.

Report from the state indicated that two All Progressive Congress (APC) rival group in the state clashed and used dangerous weapons at the official road commissioning of Babura township roads by Jigawa governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar by Ebonyi state counterpart Mr. Dave Umahi.

Although the death of one of the victims of the clash could not be substantiated as of the time of this report, however, investigation at the Babura general hospital noticed a barricade of military and police vehicles blocking the entrance and preventing people from having access to the hospital.

After a prolong pleading and persuasions, the combined military and police officers allowed the media to have access with the strong warning against using cameras.

At the Babura General hospital emergency unit, three persons with wounds sustained from cuts were being attended to while another was already unconscious and receiving blood transfusion.

Some of the friends of the victims seen at the hospital said they mobilised their members to donate pint of blood to rescue the bleeding victims.

Earlier, at the road commissioning exercise, a group of some heavily armed thugs were seen in an open confrontation with another rival group brandishing dangerous weapons such as knives, cutlases and special killer weapons.

The incidence happened a stone throw from the governor’s country home, where the thugs had a field day at the official commissioning of Babura township roads brandishing all kinds of dangerous weapons to spectators at the venue.

The thugs who came in their group assembled themselves behind the venue of the road commissioning exercise that includes the state governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar and Ebonyi State governor, Mr. Dave Umahi.

According to eye witnesses, the quarrel between the two factions from Babura and Gumel local government areas came a long way in the history of the towns.

However, things took a new dimension when the Babura based thugs perceived that another leader of a group from the rival Gumel local government and is being pampered by those in government.

Abubakar is another witness from the area who told our reporter that clash has been on for quite some time and alleged that it is all about drumming support for a particular candidate for 2023 governorship elections.

When contacted, the state command police public relations officer ASP Aminudeen Zubair confirmed the incidence and discloses the names of the victims as Sadisu Muhammed, Abubakar Muhammed both from Gumel while from Babura local government areas respectively.

The PPRO said they have not received any report of death from the fight which he said was between the political thugs’ groups whom have been transferred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano as their case was critical, he declared.

