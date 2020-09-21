JUST IN: One dead, 19 others injured in Jigawa Fulani herdsmen/farmers clash

THE Jigawa State commissioner of police (CP), Usman Sule Gwamna has confirmed the death 55-year-old Musa Mamman of Madamuwa village of Guri Local Government Area in a Fulani herdsmen/farmers clash.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Dutse, the state capital by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdu Jinjiri.

He said: “Musa Mamman died as a result of a clash between Fulani herdsmen and farmers; 19 people were injured.”

According to the statement, “At about 12:23 pm on Sunday information received from the assistant village head of Madamuwat had it that there was a farmer/herdsmen clash at Madamuwa bush.”

The statement further stated that “the command mobilised policemen to the scene and 20 people were found with various degree of injuries.

“14 injured people were rushed to Lafiya Primary Health Care Clinic for treatment, while six who were shot with arrows were taken Nguru federal medical hospital (FMC) in Yobe State for treatment.”

SP Abdu Jinjiri said, “One Musa Mamman aged 55 years died while receiving treatment.”

He added that the police arrested to suspects namely Ardo Barau, 45 and Buba Jummu, 23 all of Madamuwa Fulani settlement.

