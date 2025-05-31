JUST IN: Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom, Oba Adewale, passes away

The Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Shefiu Ọlatunji Adewale Eshilokun I, has passed away at 86 years old.

The monarch, who ascended the throne in 2009, was a retired public servant who spent 37 years in service, including serving as a commissioner in the civil service commission.

While the palace is yet to release an official statement on the monarch’s passage, Tribune Online gathered that the monarch will be buried today (Saturday), according to Islamic rites.

The late monarch, known for his dedication to the development of Epe Kingdom, earned respect for his wisdom, leadership, and public service.

Oba Adewale was also a staunch advocate for peace and consistently emphasised the importance of unity among the Yoruba natives inhabiting Epe.

Tribune Online recalls that the late Oba Adewale, in a 2017 interview with our correspondent, explained his philosophy as a king, and also advocated for peace and mutual respect among the people of Epe in Lagos and Ogun State.

“We enjoy a good relationship based on mutual respect for each other. There is hardly any discrimination among our people. Whenever we do our annual KayoKayo after the Ileya festival, the participation has always been massive. Our youths mix freely with one another and enjoy the festival. We also participate in their Ebi and masquerade festival as a form of solidarity. So, there is peaceful co-existence devoid of any bitterness. What is paramount in our mind is development and how to further open up Epe to investors using its proximity with Lagos as an advantage. There is no doubt in my mind that we shall together achieve the desired development for the town. It may interest you to know that I am also qualified to be the Oloja by the virtue of my Ijebu royal blood. What this is saying is our integration with each other,” the late monarch had said.

