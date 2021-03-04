JUST IN: Ogun Deputy Speaker impeached over gross misconduct

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya-Abeokuta

The Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Honourable Dare Kadiri, has been impeached from office.

Kadiri, representing Ijebu North State Constituency 11, was removed from office on Thursday following a report presented by the committee set up to investigate him.

The report submitted before the Assembly by the committee chairman, Honourable Yusuf Sheriff, found the deputy speaker guilty of gross misconduct.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Olakunle Oluomo, on Monday constituted a committee to investigate him on three allegations.

Details later…

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

I remain Ogun Assembly Deputy Speaker, my impeachment illegal, says Kadiri

Latest News

Insecurity: North East govs declare support for community policing

Latest News

Buhari, Osinbajo to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs publicly on Saturday

Latest News

Anger as Senate committee uncovers payment of  N443 billion as subsidy without…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More