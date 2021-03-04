JUST IN: Ogun Deputy Speaker impeached over gross misconduct

The Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Honourable Dare Kadiri, has been impeached from office.

Kadiri, representing Ijebu North State Constituency 11, was removed from office on Thursday following a report presented by the committee set up to investigate him.

The report submitted before the Assembly by the committee chairman, Honourable Yusuf Sheriff, found the deputy speaker guilty of gross misconduct.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Olakunle Oluomo, on Monday constituted a committee to investigate him on three allegations.

Details later…