JUST IN: Northern govs visit Makinde over Shasha market crisis, to meet stakeholders on Tuesday

Following the crisis at the Shasha market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Governor Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), on Monday, led Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Bello (Niger) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) into a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde at Oyo State Government House, Ibadan.

The governors, who arrived at 7.03 p.m., were subsequently led into a closed-door meeting by the host governor, Makinde, which was rounded off after some minutes.

The meeting with Makinde has to do with the Shasha market crisis with the governors billed to make an on-the-spot assessment visit to the market on Tuesday.

The governors are also billed to meet with various stakeholders in the crisis on Tuesday, with a view to arriving at amicable resolutions.

Others present at the meeting are Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni; Special Assistant to the governor on Community Relations (Arewa Community), Alhaji Ahmad Murtala; Serikis representing Hausa communities, among other stakeholders.

