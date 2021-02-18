JUST IN: Niger identifies abducted staff, students of GSS Kagara

Niger State government has identified the students and teachers of Government Science College, Kagara who were abducted on Wednesday.

It had been earlier reported that a number of students and pupils of GSS Kagara were abducted by bandits in the wee hours of Wednesday whose identities were not ascertained on the day of the incident.

However, reports now have it that the abducted students were 27, along with three teachers, two non-teaching staff and nine family members of the staff staying in the quarters.

The students are: Jamilu Isah, Shem Joshua, Abbas Abdullahi, Isah Abdullahi, Ezekeil Danladi, Haliru Shuibu, Mamuda Suleman, Danzakar Dauda, Abdulsamad Sanusi, Bashir Abbas.

Suleman Lawal, Abdullahi Adamu, Habakuk Augustine, Idris Mohammed, Musa Adamu, Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, Abubakar Danjumma, Abdullahi Abubakar, Bashir Kamalideen, Mohammed Salisu.

Yusuf M Kabir, Isah Abdullah Makusidi, Polineous Vicente, Lawal Bello, Mohammed K Shehu, Mubarak Sidi and Abdulsamad Nuhu.

The student shot and killed by the bandits in the school premises was Benjamin Habila.

The names of the abducted teachers are: Hannatu Philip, Lawal Abdullahi and Dodo Fodio while the non-teaching staff are Mohammed Musa and Faiza Mohammed.

The abducted family members are: Christiana Adama, Faith Adama, Maimuna Suleman, Nura Isah, Ahmad Isah, Khadizat Isah, Mohammed Mohammed, Aisha Isah and Saratu Isah.

