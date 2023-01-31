[JUST IN] New naira policy: Finally, Emefiele bows to pressure, appears before Reps

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has finally succumbed to pressure as he is set to physically appear before the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee investigating the new cash withdrawal limit and cash swap policy.

Emefiele who was sighted at the National Assembly complex, was accompanied by top CBN management team.

Following his appearance in response to the House summon, the House is expected to reverse its resolution to issue a warrant of arrest through the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba to compel the CBN Governor’s appearance.

Details later…