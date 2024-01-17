The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday said the explosion which rocked Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday night, was caused by a suspected explosion of IED.

This explosion, according to the agency, affected over twenty houses in the area.

This was disclosed in a situation report posted on its handle on Wednesday.

“To the scene of explosion. On arrival at the scene it was observed that it was a suspected explosion of IED which affected over twenty houses. Casualty figures can not be ascertain for now. Search and Rescue operation is still on going.

“Stakeholders present include NPF, NSCDC, DSS, SEMA, Nigeria Army, Federal and State fire service, Nigerian Red Cross, State ministery of Environment, Amotekun Corps.

More resources are being mobilize to support the on going SAR Operations. Search and Rescue operation at the scene of the incident was temporarily suspended to allow responders to refresh. SAR Operations resume 7.00am in the morning.

“Security has been beefed up in the area while arrangements for more support to facilitate the operations are in progress.

“The situation has been brought under control while arrangements are going on to ensure smooth operation,” the post read

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported at least 77 persons were confirmed injured while two reportedly died due to the explosion.

In related development, the State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, when he visited the scene few hours after the incident, said illegal miners who stored explosives in one of the houses in Bodija caused the blast.

