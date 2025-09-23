JUST IN: Natasha returns to office in NASS complex

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has resumed duties at the National Assembly.

The Kogi Central senator, who recently served out her six-month suspension, entered her office at the Senate about 1.09pm on Tuesday.

The Senator, however, insisted her suspension for six months, which ended on September 6, was “illegal.”

Her arrival followed an earlier decision by the Senate to unseal her office, Tribune Online reports.

While speaking, Natasha thanked all those who supported her during her periods of being away from the National Assembly, noting that her resilience meant that fighting to the end pays ultimately.

Findings indicated that a leadership meeting earlier held on Monday, preparatory to Tuesday’s resumption of plenary, resolved to let Akpoti-Uduaghan in.

Senators were also said to be divided over the fate of the Kogi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, with most arguing that locking her out further would “continue to create needless distractions for the Senate.”

Speaking with journalists after settling down in her office, Akpoti-Uduaghan vowed not to apologise to the Senate for the reason she was suspended, insisting that her suspension remained “illegal.”

She stated that she learnt part of the conditions she would have to fulfil for being allowed in would be to tender an apology, but Akpoti-Uduaghan declared she would never succumb to that line of thought.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said, “So I am actually worried as to what apology they expect from me. You can’t apologise for an injustice. And may I remind the good people of Nigeria that the document that led to my illegal suspension, which is the recommendation which Senator Neda Imasuen read, was actually written by the office of the Senate President. And the signatures that endorsed that recommendation were not willful signatures. It was only a tender sheet that was attached.”

She added, “That means the entire document that read and pronounced my suspension was listed with fraud. So, this is just one illegality upon the other. And I think in Nigeria, we should reject such things. I think it’s actually appalling that such an amount of illegality exists, and that fraud can occur in the National Assembly.

“So, if they are expecting me to apologise, I’m sorry, I don’t have those words. And if that is the condition for opening this office, then I think we have a long dance to make.”

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, she resisted the alleged attempts by the Senate to treat her as though she were the “domestic staff” to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to the last.

She expressed appreciation to all her supporters and those who believed in the efforts she made to return to the Senate, including lawyers, her husband, opposition political parties, women groups, the media and her constituents.

Crowds of supporters followed her to the National Assembly, forcing security operatives to tighten security at the gates, though they eventually made their way into the premises.

Tribune Online reports Senator Natasha was in March suspended for six months after a shouting match with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seat arrangements.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions had earlier proposed the suspension following the incident.

Natasha’s resumption is coming hours after the Senate shifted its resumption of plenary sessions by two weeks, moving it from September 23 to October 7, 2025.

The chamber had adjourned on July 24 for its annual holiday and was scheduled to reconvene today.

