JUST IN: NAPTIP declares Speed Darlington wanted over alleged rape, others

Controversial Nigerian artiste, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has been declared wanted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

The agency announced this in a statement on Friday, urging the public to contact NAPTIP with credible information on his whereabouts.

The statement reads, “Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

“Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NAPTIP immediately. 07030000203 & 627. info@naptip.gov.ng.”

NAPTIP’s action follows the artist’s failure to honour a formal invitation extended to him four weeks ago after a viral Instagram live video surfaced earlier in the week.

In the video, Speed Darlington allegedly confessed to having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl and claimed he gave her ₦2,000 afterward.

Reacting to the video, the agency said the alleged confession raised serious concerns under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (TIPPEA) 2015, and the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

“We write to formally invite you to appear before the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in respect of certain video materials recently circulated online, including but not limited to a particular Instagram video wherein you allegedly made statements admitting to having engaged in sexual acts with an underage girl.”

