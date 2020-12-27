JUST IN: Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, tests positive for COVID-19

Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone on self-isolation

The Minister in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos Plateau State said after interacting with individuals which later resulted to the manifestation of asymptomatic signs of Covid-19, she was advised by her medical team to undergo test and isolation for some couple of days.

The statement reads that “Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic sign of COVID-19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.

“This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.

“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

The Minister urged citizens to take responsibility for themselves and family in order to protect the country even more at this time.

She solicited therefore solicited for prayers and implored all to stay safe saying, “Please keep me in your prayers. I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic. I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourself and your family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time.”

