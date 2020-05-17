JUST IN: Madagascar records first coronavirus death

Madagascar has registered its first coronavirus death, of a 57-year-old medical worker who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, the national COVID-19 taskforce said on Sunday.

Taskforce spokeswoman Hanta Danielle Vololontiana said in a televised statement that the man had died on Saturday night.

“A man died from coronavirus in Madagascar … he is 57 years old and a member of the medical staff,” she said.

US May Restore Funding To WHO ― Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organisation (WHO), including one in which Washington would pay about 10 per cent of its former level. In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that… Read full story

PHOTOS: Thousands Protest Germany’s Coronavirus Policies

Thousands of people across Germany demonstrated against coronavirus-related restrictions on Saturday, in some cases with far more participants showing up than had been approved. In the southern city of Munich, far more people than the 1,000 participants approved by the city wanted to demonstrate… Read full story

coronavirus coronavirus coronavirus

COVID-19: States Adopt Austerity Measures To Tame Effects Of Pandemic

COVID-19’s attack on the Nigeria’s economy is multifaceted. China, the country from where the pandemic travelled to other parts of the globe, is the world’s largest crude oil importer. To contain the spread of the virus within its territory, China shut down its factories and restricted its nationals to their homes… Read full story

The Conversations On Agboola Gambari

IF credentials and academic certificates/laurels approximated excellence, by now, applauses to President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice of Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as the successor to the late Abba Kyari as his Chief of Staff should be reaching their crescendo. Rather, the high-caliber diplomat and academic… Read full story

We Are In Support Of Yoruba, Biafra Admission Into UNPO —Middle Belt President

The national president, Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, in this interview with ISAAC SHOBAYO, speaks on the admission of the Biafra and the Yoruba nations by the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) as its members and the controversies trailing the recognition, especially in the northern… Read full story

‘Why Doctrines Of Christian Denominations Differ’

Professor David Irefin, a professor at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, is also an archbishop of Brotherhood of Cross and Star. In this interview, he speaks about the difference between his church and other denominations. YEKINI JIMOH brings excerpts… Read full story

Can Gambari Change @75?

PROFESSOR Ibrahim Agboola Gambari is one of the most dangerous public servants Nigeria has seen on the local and international scenes for about four decades now. As he was officially announced as new Chief of Staff to the President on Wednesday, I called a global diplomat with great concern for Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

What Marriage Has Done To My Life —Adekunle Gold

Popular alternative singer, Adekunle Gold may have travelled around the world, performed at some the biggest stages across Europe, including the 02 Arena, and emerged one of the most sought after Nigerian music stars. He may have had plenty of successes recorded in the last five years since he broke into the Nigerian… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE