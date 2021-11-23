JUST IN: Lai Mohammed dismisses Lagos #EndSARS report as fake news

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has dismissed the report of the Lagos state panel that investigated the #EndSARS massacre as fake news.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, he said the report submitted to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a rehash of already circulating fake news.

Mohammed maintained that instead of sitting for one year, the panel should have just compiled social media reports and wound up.

The minister alleged that the report is ridden with discrepancies, innuendos, inconsistency and errors.

He wondered what the panel meant by its conclusion of “massacre in context,” declaring that it can only be a “phantom massacre.”

The minister remarked that the report did not make any recommendations for innocent victims killed in Lagos, saying that it cannot be relied upon.

details later …

