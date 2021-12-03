JUST IN: Lagos govt closes down Dowen College indefinitely over death of student

Less than two hours after its earlier promise to unravel circustances leading to the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester Oromini, the Lagos State government has ordered the indefinite closure of the school pending the outcome of the investigation into the death of the boy.

Oromoni was said to have died as a result of internal wounds allegedly sustained through beating by his fellow schoolmates who wanted to coerce him into joining cultism, an allegation which the school had denied.

A video showing the said boy with injured mouth and swollen legs and stomach and writhing in pains has also gone viral with the exact cause(s) of his demise still unknown at the time of filing this report.

However, the state government announced the closure of the school in a statement by the Head of Public Affairs unit of the Ministry of Education, Mr Ganiu Lawal, on Friday.

This statement would be the second one to be issued by the state government on the matter in an interval of two hours.

According to the statement, Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, announced the closure after a meeting with the school management and staff.

It further read in part: “The commissioner called for calm, saying no effort will be spared in getting to the root of the incident.”

