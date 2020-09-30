JUST IN: Lagos cancels independence day parade

The Lagos State Government has opted for a low key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still with us.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled.

He congratulates Lagosians on this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country. They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The Governor urges Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease. They are to keep embracing physical distancing and washing of hands with soap and water. Anybody who feels unwell should stay indoors and contact health authorities.

The police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts these directives in the interest of all of us, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur.

Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to safety guidelines or risk sanctions.

This is contained in a press statement by Jibril Dardau, Acting General Manager (Corporate Affairs) on Friday in Lokoja.

Dardau quoted Moghalu as saying that non-adherence to the guidelines would attract sanctions.

The Heads of maritime agencies have looked at the possibility of utilizing the Onitsha river ports and other dry ports scattered across the country towards decongesting the Lagos ports and also easing the pressure on the roads.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online over the weekend by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Spokesman, Mr Jibril Darda’u, the third Heads of maritime agencies meeting which held in Lokoja, Kogi State, agreed that it was imperative that the nation’s waterways are used maximally towards cargo evacuation from the ports in Lagos.