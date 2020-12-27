JUST IN: Kidnapped Kaduna apostle, wife regain freedom

Apostle Emmanuel Ego Bako and wife, Cindy have regained their freedom about forty-eight hours after he was abducted by gunmen from their residence in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement on the security update issued by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Sunday.

According to him, the security agencies informed the government that the clergyman and his wife have regained their freedom on Sunday afternoon.

“The Kaduna State government has been informed by the security agencies of the release of Apostle Emmanuel Ego Bako and his wife, Mrs Cindy Bako on Sunday afternoon by their abductors.

“The cleric and his wife were kidnapped on Friday evening at Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road in Jema’a local government.

“The Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Kaduna State, Rev Tony Inwulale has also confirmed the development to the government.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has expressed his relief and happiness over the development and offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.”

