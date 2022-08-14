JUST IN: Jigawa Central APC senatorial candidate dies

THE Jigawa Central All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate, Alhaji Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa, is died.

He died in China hospital after being earlier admitted at a private clinic in the federal capital territory Abuja from where he was flowed to China.

Alhaji Tijjani Ibrahim is candidate of the ruling APC and was one time member, House of Representatives represented Dutse/Kiyawa federal constituency for two terms and later decamped to the ruling APC after losing election in 2015.

In his condolence massage, the Jigawa State governor, expressed shock over the news for the death of the senatorial candidate.

The governor described late Tijjani Gaya as “a man of honor, a great leader, and a role model to the younger generation, who has sacrificed his whole life to serve the common man.”

“The death of Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya has come with a serious shock to me and indeed to the people of Jigawa state. Every soul must taste death. Our prayer is always to have a good ending and no doubt our brother has ended in a good after battling a protracted illness,” the Governor said.

So far, many top politicians had sent their condolence massages, among which include the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu.

They all prayed to God Almighty for the deceased internal rest and pray that God gives his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP