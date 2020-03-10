JUST IN: Jamoh takes over at NIMASA

Dr. Dakuku Peterside on Tuesday bowed out as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as his tenure came to an end.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dakuku was appointed as the D-G of NIMASA on March 10, 2016.

His replacement, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who until his appointment was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration at NIMASA, took over in Lagos at a valedictory/handover ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jamoh said that the resilience, team spirit and vision of Peterside made NIMASA a leading maritime light on the African continent.

He assured that whatever Peterside was leaving behind in NIMASA would be built upon and the agency made even better for the staff, external stakeholders and Nigerians in general.

“Government is a continuum and we shall hit the ground running immediately; we shall study Peterside’s handover note diligently to ensure continuity of leadership for the sector.

“We shall also listen and engage more deeply and frequently with all our stakeholders both internal and external and we will find time to address issues and make projections soon,” he said.

Jamoh, while congratulating Peterside on the completion of his tenure, described him as a strategist, planner, executioner and articulated person full of energy, passion, and dedication.

Handing over, Peterside said he was doing so with the greatest sense of fulfillment.

“I thank God that after four years I am biding you all farewell hale and hearty, and I equally thank the President of Nigeria for the rare opportunity to serve this organisation,” he said.

Peterside noted that when he got on the saddle on March 10, 2016, NIMASA was at its lowest ebb.

He said that history and posterity would judge the actions of his team to know if they delivered on their mandate.

Peterside pointed out that Jamoh values institutional knowledge, always delivers on any assignment and he had not for one day had any regret counting on him.

He urged the staff not to relent in their job and to extend their support to Jamoh

In his own contribution, Mr. Anthony Ogadi, Director, Shipping Development, NIMASA, said that the administration of Peterside and his outgoing management had been eventful and inspiring.

According to him, his administration has improved the internal and external stakeholders’ engagement in all facets of the industry.

“Peterside has eliminated many discrepancies in the billing systems, engaged many organisations like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Public Cargo Sector initiative, all in the bid to push the industry forward,” he said.

Mr. Victor Onuzuruike, Director, Internal Audit, NIMASA, said that change was inevitable and it brings progress in every society.

He said that Peterside was quitting at a stage when the ovation was loudest.

“It may be painful for him, but in time he will appreciate this and the will of God.

“Peterside is an eloquent, innovative reformist and a positive change agent, he did not claim to be an expert but came to learn, and he conquered in so many ways,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim Jibril, Director, Maritime Labour Services, NIMASA, described Peterside as a jovial pragmatic person who addresses issues and does not leave them until they were resolved.

He added that the coming of Peterside into the organisation in 2016 brought about the change in the way NIMASA was being seen.

Jibril urged Jamoh to understand that the ride would not be smooth but assured him of the support of the staff of NIMASA.