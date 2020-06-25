JUST IN: Ize-Iyamu remains guber candidate as APC NEC ratifies Edo primaries

Latest NewsTop News
By Femi Osinusi

The National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress APC) has ratified the primaries conducted to pick its candidate for the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election.

The meeting called by the acting National Chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, has the therefore retained  Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the party’s candidate in the election.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, announced this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

He also said all cases that have connection with the party crises are to be withdrawn immediately.

Details later….

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

JOBS! JOBS!! JOBS!!!, MAKE MONEY FROM HOME AND GET PAID IN DOLLARS WORKING FULLY FROM HOME. YOU WILL BE PAID DAILY. CLICK HERE LINK TO BE PART OF IT.

You might also like
Latest News

EFCC secures interim forfeiture of N250M illegally diverted to NDDC

Latest News

Truck kills woman in Onitsha road crash

Latest News

NCAA relocates corporate headquarters to Abuja

Latest News

Governors seek additional grant to cushion effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More