JUST IN: Ize-Iyamu remains guber candidate as APC NEC ratifies Edo primaries

The National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress APC) has ratified the primaries conducted to pick its candidate for the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election.

The meeting called by the acting National Chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, has the therefore retained Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the party’s candidate in the election.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, announced this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

He also said all cases that have connection with the party crises are to be withdrawn immediately.

Details later….