JUST IN: IGP Egbetokun arrives Benue, deploys more officers to end killings

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has arrived in Benue State.

He immediately ordered the deployment of additional tactical teams to stop ongoing attacks in the region.

A statement posted by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)on Monday via X confirmed the development.

“IGP arrives Benue, orders for additional deployment of tactical teams,” the statement said.

The deployment follows rising outrage across the country.

Nigerians have taken to social media to demand that the Federal Government declare a state of emergency in Benue.

This comes after a two-day killing spree reportedly carried out by suspected herders.

Reports have it that at least 45 people were confirmed dead in Guma Local Government Area.

However, local leaders fear the toll could exceed 200.

There are reports of entire families being burned alive.

Some security officers are also believed to be among the victims.

Many have criticised the federal government’s silence over the killings.

They compared it with the swift declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State in March — despite no reported deaths there.