Just In: Gunmen abduct catholic priest in Delta

Gun-wielding assailants have reportedly abducted a catholic priest identified as Rev. Fr. Harrison in Delta.

The priest is said to be in charge of St. John’s Catholic Church in Obinomba, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim was abducted at about 8:p.m. on Monday at a bad portion in Oria-Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to be returning to base from Warri in his Toyota Highlander Jeep when he was abducted by the guntotting assailants.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, when contacted said he wasn’t aware, but promised to get back to our Correspondent on Tuesday morning.

