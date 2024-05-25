A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Saturday morning exploded after falling on its side at the Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing gridlock.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that men of the Ogun State Fire Service were at the scene of the crash, with efforts ongoing to put out the fire.

”FRSC operatives from the Ibafo outpost are on the ground managing the traffic situation.

”We are witnessing traffic buildup between Ago Igbala, the road traffic crash scene, and MFM Prayer City on the outward Lagos section of the expressway,” she said.

Okpe said that full details of the crash would be provided as soon as possible.

