Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has officially issued Executive Order 001, directing the relocation of the House of Assembly to the Auditorium within the Administrative Block of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The gazette, dated December 14th, 2023, specifies the burning of the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Assembly on October 29th, 2023, as the primary reason for the relocation.

Governor Fubara emphasized that the current condition of the chamber posed significant safety concerns, posing a threat to the lives of the staff and members of the House of Assembly.

He stressed the necessity for immediate repairs, renovation, and reconstruction of the burnt and damaged chambers of the House of Assembly.

Additionally, Governor Fubara underscored the importance of ensuring that the proceedings of the House of Assembly remain uninterrupted and unhindered during this transition.

He said: “Now, therefore, I, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, this 30th Day of October, 2023, pursuant to the powers vested in me under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria hereby issue, order and direct that all proceedings and business of the Rivers State House of Assembly shall temporarily take place at the auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt, until the repairs, renovation and reconstruction of the chambers of Rivers State House of Assembly”.

