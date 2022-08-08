JUST IN: Former Plateau governor, Dariye leaves prison

Former Governor of Plateau State, Chief Joshua Dariye, who was granted a presidential pardon has been officially released from the Kuje correctional centre.

The duo of Dariye and former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame were serving terms in jail for corruption before they were granted state pardon along with 159 others by the National Council of State. The two former governors were pardoned on health and age grounds.

A highly competent source close to the family of the former Governor of Plateau State revealed that all the necessary formalities were completed by 10 am on Monday and the former governor was released into the waiting arms of his family.

The source further added that the family of Reverend Nyame too were also on the ground for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, on getting the news of his release, people of his immediate community Mushere in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State trooped out en masse to celebrate his official release.

Also, his political associates, most of those who were his political appointees when he was governor suddenly regrouped on Monday in Jos and joined the celebration.

Some of them believed that Dariye’s return to Plateau State would stir up the political atmosphere and further reshape the politics of the state.

