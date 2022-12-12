(JUST IN): Fire incident at DHQ building in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced a minor fire incident on the second floor of the headquarters building in Abuja on Monday.

The Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor in a statement, said the cause of the fire outbreak was unknown at the moment.

Akpor said the incident had been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources.

He said that all personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

“Accordingly, normalcy has returned.

“Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately.

“We thank the Federal fire service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he said.

(NAN)

