(JUST IN) : Fire guts Sheikh Gumi’s residence in Kaduna 

By Femi Osinusi
Fire has gutted part of the residence of renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, in Kaduna.
Information about the cause of the fire was scanty as of the time of filing the report, a source who pleaded for anonymity said that the fire started at the section of the Islamiyya School.
“We just saw smoke coming out from one of the classes. We immediately drew the attention of the people around and started fetching water to prevent the fire from reaching the other buildings,” the source said.
Details later
