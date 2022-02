(JUST IN): Fire guts Federal Ministry of Finance building in Abuja

THE Federal Ministry of Finance building located in the Central Business District, Abuja, is currently on fire, with the personnel of the Federal Fire Service battling to extinguish the fire.

It could not be immediately confirmed, the cause of the fire incident.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service, Mr Abraham Paul, who confirmed the incident, said the personnel of the fire service are currently battling to put out the raging fire.

Details later …