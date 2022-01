(JUST IN): FG proposes extension of fuel subsidy removal by 18 months

The Federal Government on Tuesday proposed the extension of fuel subsidy removal for 18 months and is planning to seek to amend the Petroleum Industry Act to such effect.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing State House correspondents in Abuja.

According to the minister, the Federal Government will approach the National Assembly for amendment of thew Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Details later…